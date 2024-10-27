This terraced home on Warner Road, Hillsborough, has been listed on Zoopla again with Saxton Mee estate agents.
On the market at a guide price of £225,000, this three-bed house is described by Saxton Mee as “tastefully decorated”, and located in a “sought after residential area”. It is just a few minutes walk away from Hillsborough Park and public transport links taking you into the city centre and beyond.
The front door opens into the lounge which has plenty of natural light. This room leads into the open plan kitchen and dining room which has a breakfast bar and an integrated electric oven.
On the first floor are two of the double bedrooms and the bathroom, which has a bath with an overhead shower. The third double bedroom can be found in the spacious attic with a dormer window.
The property also has a cellar for additional storage.
To the rear of the home is a fully enclosed, south-facing garden with no third party access and includes a seating area, artificial lawn, storage and a WC.
To find out more about this property, please click here to be directed to Zoopla’s website. In the meantime, enjoy photos of the property below.
