House hunters will be pleased to see that this gem of a property is back on the market.

This terraced home on Warner Road, Hillsborough, has been listed on Zoopla again with Saxton Mee estate agents. 

On the market at a guide price of £225,000, this three-bed house is described by Saxton Mee as “tastefully decorated”, and located in a “sought after residential area”. It is just a few minutes walk away from Hillsborough Park and public transport links taking you into the city centre and beyond.

The front door opens into the lounge which has plenty of natural light. This room leads into the open plan kitchen and dining room which has a breakfast bar and an integrated electric oven.

On the first floor are two of the double bedrooms and the bathroom, which has a bath with an overhead shower. The third double bedroom can be found in the spacious attic with a dormer window.

The property also has a cellar for additional storage.

To the rear of the home is a fully enclosed, south-facing garden with no third party access and includes a seating area, artificial lawn, storage and a WC.

To find out more about this property, please click here to be directed to Zoopla’s website. In the meantime, enjoy photos of the property below.

This property is just a couple of minutes walk away from Hillsborough Park.

1. Warner Road

This property is just a couple of minutes walk away from Hillsborough Park. | Zoopla

The front room is the living room which has plenty of natural light.

2. Warner Road

The front room is the living room which has plenty of natural light. | Zoopla

This is the dining and kitchen room with space to entertain guests.

3. Warner Road

This is the dining and kitchen room with space to entertain guests. | Zoopla

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and integrated appliances.

4. Warner Road

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and integrated appliances. | Zoopla

