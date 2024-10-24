Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents has just listed a stunning home in the Crookes neighbourhood on Zoopla with a guide price of £450,000 to £475,000.
This Victorian terrace, on Spring View Road, is described as “retaining a wealth of the original period features, character and charm”, while blending them with a modern feel.
With a total floor space of over 2,100 square feet, this “spacious” home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cellar and loft – and incredible views over the city skyline. You can also enjoy relaxing in the sunny south-facing private rear garden.
Whitehorn said: “It’s easy to say that this an incredibly rare opportunity to market and viewing is a prerequisite to fully appreciate the style and size on offer by this gorgeous home.”
To find out more about this property please click here. Meanwhile, enjoy photos from the home below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.