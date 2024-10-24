Tour inside five-bed family home in heart of ‘fashionable’ Sheffield neighbourhood with city skyline views

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 24th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST

This five-bed terraced home in Sheffield has just entered the market - and it offers stunning views of the city.

Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents has just listed a stunning home in the Crookes neighbourhood on Zoopla with a guide price of £450,000 to £475,000.

This Victorian terrace, on Spring View Road, is described as “retaining a wealth of the original period features, character and charm”, while blending them with a modern feel.

🗞️Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

With a total floor space of over 2,100 square feet, this “spacious” home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cellar and loft – and incredible views over the city skyline. You can also enjoy relaxing in the sunny south-facing private rear garden.

Whitehorn said: “It’s easy to say that this an incredibly rare opportunity to market and viewing is a prerequisite to fully appreciate the style and size on offer by this gorgeous home.”

To find out more about this property please click here. Meanwhile, enjoy photos from the home below.

This Victorian terrace in the S10 postcode has entered the market with a guide price starting at £450,000.

1. Spring View Road

This Victorian terrace in the S10 postcode has entered the market with a guide price starting at £450,000. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This five-bed property has a large and spacious lounge with doors that open into the rear garden.

2. Spring View Road

This five-bed property has a large and spacious lounge with doors that open into the rear garden. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This modern kitchen faces the rear garden, and directly enters into the dining room.

3. Spring View Road

This modern kitchen faces the rear garden, and directly enters into the dining room. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This large dining room will be the perfect place to get the whole family to sit together over meals.

4. Spring View Road

This large dining room will be the perfect place to get the whole family to sit together over meals. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldWealthVictorianZooplaProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice