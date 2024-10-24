Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents has just listed a stunning home in the Crookes neighbourhood on Zoopla with a guide price of £450,000 to £475,000.

This Victorian terrace, on Spring View Road, is described as “retaining a wealth of the original period features, character and charm”, while blending them with a modern feel.

With a total floor space of over 2,100 square feet, this “spacious” home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cellar and loft – and incredible views over the city skyline. You can also enjoy relaxing in the sunny south-facing private rear garden.

Whitehorn said: “It’s easy to say that this an incredibly rare opportunity to market and viewing is a prerequisite to fully appreciate the style and size on offer by this gorgeous home.”

To find out more about this property please click here.

