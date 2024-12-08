Tour inside adorable £160,000 stone-built terraced home in semi-rural Chapeltown perfect for first time buyers

Published 8th Dec 2024

This gorgeous stone-built home offers a great opportunity for first time buyers in Sheffield.

Crucible Homes estate agent has just listed this two-bedroom end terrace house on Zoopla with a guide price of £160,000.

Situated on Thorncliffe Lane in Chapeltown, this home offers the charm of semi-rural living, with gorgeous views, but lots of local amenities.

The estate agent has described the home as “beautifully presented throughout”, and added: “This home is perfect for first-time buyers taking their first step on the property ladder or those looking to downsize.”

Entering the property you find yourself in the hallway that leads up the stairs and into the spacious and cosy living room. Adjoining is the modern kitchen and dining room with integrated appliances and lots of storage space.

Upstairs is the “generously sized” bathroom, with a separate bath and shower, and the two bedrooms. The master bedroom overlooks the front of the property, and the second bedroom is to the rear which is currently used as a home office.

Outside is a rear yard with some decking for alfresco dining in the summer. The home also boasts a double garage and off-road parking.

Just a short walk away are supermarkets, schools, nurseries, cafes, pubs and parks.

View photos of the property below, and click here to make an inquiry for a viewing.

This adorable stone-built home has just entered the housing market in Sheffield.

1. Thorncliffe Lane

This adorable stone-built home has just entered the housing market in Sheffield. | Zoopla

This home is a perfect opportunity for first time buyers.

2. Thorncliffe Lane

This home is a perfect opportunity for first time buyers. | Zoopla

The modern kitchen and dining room offers plenty of space to cook up culinary delights.

3. Thorncliffe Lane

The modern kitchen and dining room offers plenty of space to cook up culinary delights. | Zoopla

The room is nice and bright.

4. Thorncliffe Lane

The room is nice and bright. | Zoopla

