Situated on Wake Road, in Nether Edge, is this four-bedroom property with lots of character.

The property, which is represented by Hunters estate agents, has been listed on Zoopla with an attractive price for the area. For just £270,000, it boasts over 1,130 square feet of living accommodation across three floors, and a cellar.

Entering the property, you find yourself in the lounge with a fireplace that will keep you feeling warm and cosy in the winter. The hallway leads both up the stairs and into the dining room and kitchen.

Here is plenty of space to host the family for Christmas dinner, and an archway leading into the kitchen means you can continue to entertain guests while cooking. The kitchen has lots of storage space with base and wall units and a freestanding gas hob and oven.

Upstairs you will find two of the bedrooms and the family bathroom which has a bath and an overhead shower. Up another flight of stairs are the remaining two bedrooms with skylight windows.

The cellar can also be accessed from the dining room and offers additional storage space of approximately 123 square feet.

To the front of the property is a low maintenance garden, and to the rear is a storage shed and outhouse.

The home is also within good school catchment areas, and only a short walking distance to the centre of Nether Edge and Abbeydale Road, both of which have lots of places to eat, drink, shop.

View photos of the home below, before clicking here to make your viewing inquiry through Zoopla.

