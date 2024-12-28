Hunters estate agent has listed this staggering property on Zoopla - a former orphanage, and more recently a residence and chapel belonging to the Carmelite monastery.

Known locally as Kirk Edge Convent, on Kirk Edge Road, in High Bradfield, this 28-bedroom property is described as “stunning”, and has been given a price tag of £3,000,000.

It has a chapel, a choir hall, kitchens, working rooms, cellars and more, making it an ideal purchase for a religious organisation, or even a hotel, spa, wedding venue, or for redevelopment.

It offers over 24,750 square feet of space across its two and five-storey sections of accommodation. It is all situated within almost 18-acres of land, where there’s three hermitages and two cemeteries.

According to the listing, the property originally dates back to the late 1800s as an industrial school which was then gifted to the Sisters of Charity by The Duke of Norfolk. It was then passed to the Carmelite monastery over 100 years ago, and became this residence and chapel.

View photos of this outstanding property below

