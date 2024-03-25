A "stunning" three bedroom home in a highly sought-after area of Sheffield has been listed on the local property market for £425,000.

Found on Green Oak Road in Totley, the location puts you on the edge of the Peak District with miles of countryside practically on your doorstep.

The house has been extended to create a modern property which the Zoopla listing says is "beautifully presented throughout".

The ground floor consists of a bright entrance hall, with stairs on the right and the door to the spacious lounge on the left. To the rear, the open plan kitchen/diner stretches from one side of the house to the other - whilst also offering access to the downstairs w.c and a utility room.

The three bedrooms can be found on the first floor, accompanied by a modern, four-piece family bathroom.

Bedroom one is the largest, with a big bay window bringing in a lot of natural light. Bedroom two is located to the rear of the property and has ample storage space thanks to the large built-in wardrobes.

Green Oaks Road Found in Totley, this area is one of the most affluent in Sheffield.

Lounge Each and every room in this house benefits from large windows and lots of light.

Kitchen The kitchen looks very modern. The kitchen island is a popular, contemporary feature.