A "simply stunning" and "immaculately presented" home positioned just a short walk away from the Peak District has been listed for sale in Sheffield.

This Totley Mews property, found, of course, in Totley, is being offered to the market for £365,000 - with the Steel City-based Whitehornes Estate Agents.

Mews properties are proving increasingly popular, with many having previous life as stables or coach houses before being converted to private residences.

They are known for having high ceilings and big windows, and this Sheffield home is no different, benefitting from plenty of natural light.

The ground floor is largely one versatile room. The open plan kitchen/dining/lounge space is a staple of contemporary homes and conversions. It leads into a lovely courtyard through patio doors.

On the first floor, two of the three bedrooms can be found along with the first of two bathrooms. Bedroom three is currently in use as an extra sitting/reception room.

The master bedroom is found on the second floor. It is very, very big - running from the front to the back of the property. It is accompanied by a modern en-suite.

