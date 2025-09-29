In today’s property market, finding an affordable home can feel almost impossible.

But in Sheffield, there are a handful of homes in Handsworth and Intake, and nearby Kiveton Park that stand out as rare bargains.

These properties are priced well below Sheffield’s average house values, making them particularly appealing for those looking to invest in the local property market.

Each of these homes offers potential for improvement or modernisation, allowing buyers to personalise their investment while benefitting from a lower entry price.

Despite their modest asking prices, the locations are well-regarded, offering convenient access to local amenities, transport links and community facilities.

Whether buyers are seeking a quiet suburban environment or easy connectivity to the wider Sheffield area, these properties provide a combination of affordability and practicality.

Take a look at our top three affordable picks in the gallery below.

1 . £68,750 – 2 bed Kiveton Park This bungalow offers an affordable way onto the property ladder with a 25% share priced at just £68,750. | Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . 2 bed detached bungalow Kiveton park The monthly rent on the remaining share is £472.66, plus a small service charge of £26.25. | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Zoopla It is located in the popular new Breathe development in Kiveton Park. | It is located in the popular new Breathe development in Kiveton Park. Photo Sales

4 . This two-bedroom terrace is a budget-friendly option with offers starting from just £80,000. This two-bedroom terrace is a budget-friendly option with offers starting from just £80,000. | Zoopla Photo Sales