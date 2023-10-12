Time to wrap up and think cosy nights in with Happy Linen
The nights are drawing in so it’s time to wrap up and think cosy with Happy Linen.
If you’re looking for all things fleecy then the company has launched a new design for its Sherpa fleece throws and a brand-new red colour this year visit https://happylinencompany.co.uk/products/winter-stags-sherpa-fleece-throw
They have also introduced a new mono colourway for the Warm Alaska design: https://happylinencompany.co.uk/products/warm-alaska-sherpa-fleece-throw?variant=44005255643393
Finally, the traditional Christmas Patchwork design, is at https://happylinencompany.co.uk/products/christmas-patchwork-sherpa-fleece-throw?variant=43789861486849
The quality is first class and the autumn and winter is calling for fleece. I love it and I’m sure you will too.