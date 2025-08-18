On the market for £230,000, the home is being marketed as move-in ready and is expected to appeal to families, first-time buyers, and professionals looking to live close to the heart of Sheffield. Not to mention Sheffield United fans!

The property has been finished in neutral tones throughout, offering buyers a versatile backdrop to make their own.

The mid-terrace home is spread over four levels and comes with a newly fitted kitchen.

There are two first-floor bedrooms, and a spacious attic room that could be used as a main bedroom, guest room, or home office.

A light-filled garden room opens directly onto a private rear garden, which also includes a useful outbuilding.

The property benefits from street parking at the front and additional cellar space for storage or potential development.

Its location is one of the property’s biggest draws.

Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United, is just around the corner - putting football fans within walking distance of match day action.

The city centre can be reached in around six minutes by car, 12 minutes by bus, or 25 minutes at a steady walk.

London Road, with its mix of restaurants and shops, is also a 16-minute walk away.