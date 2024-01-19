It has a large garden which offers a lot of potential to someone with green fingers.

A three bedroom home in Sheffield has been listed for sale on the local housing market for £260,000.

Described on Zoopla as a "stylish property" with "outstanding views", the house enjoys an elevated position in Wisewood, which is a great location for access to Hillsborough centre, the Rivelin Valley trail and Dam Flask.

It has two off road parking spaces for two cars, a rare commodity in some parts of the city, and some large windows which create a bright interior.

The ground floor consists of a largely open plan space in which the lounge, dining room and kitchen all blend into one. The stairs take you up to the first floor, which is where you will find the three bedrooms and a bathroom.

If three bedrooms is a bit much, the smaller bedroom three offers great potential as a home office, which is how it is being utilised by the current vendors.

Like its neighbours on Wisewood Lane, this house has a large back garden which stretches some way towards the trees in the distance.

1 . Great location This family home is found in Wisewood, which is just a short walk away from Hillsborough centre, the Rivelin Valley trail and Dam Flash.

2 . Lounge Large bay-windows are excellent at bringing in a lot of natural light.

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is said to have a "country style feel" to it.

4 . Hall Just inside the front door, this hallway leads up to the first floor.