Rotherham houses: Three-bedroom family home in sought-after Brinsworth hits market for £240,000

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 17:06 BST

A three-bedroom semi-detached family home in Brinsworth is waiting for its new owner after hitting the market for £240,000.

Purple Bricks presents this spacious home on Fullerton Drive in Rotherham, full of natural light and boasting a conservatory, modern kitchen and open plan dining room and living room.

There are three well-proportioned bedrooms, all offering plenty of space for wardrobes and storage, with the flexibility to use them as an home office or guest room.

Outside, the property features a private driveway with an electric car charging port, while in the garden is paved area perfect for children, pets, or enjoying summer barbecues.

See the home in our gallery below or visit its page on Purple Bricks to learn more.

Purple Bricks writes the modern kitchen comes with with "ample storage, high-quality appliances and a convenient utility area."

The property features 98 square metres of space including three bedrooms, a dining room, a conservatory and a utility room, plus a back garden and a private driveway.

The spacious living room and dining room combine to offer an open plan downstairs with plenty of natural light and room to entertain, and also opens right out into the conservatory.

