Purple Bricks presents this spacious home on Fullerton Drive in Rotherham, full of natural light and boasting a conservatory, modern kitchen and open plan dining room and living room.
There are three well-proportioned bedrooms, all offering plenty of space for wardrobes and storage, with the flexibility to use them as an home office or guest room.
Outside, the property features a private driveway with an electric car charging port, while in the garden is paved area perfect for children, pets, or enjoying summer barbecues.
1. Three-bedroom semi-detached home Fullerton Drive, Brinsworth
Purple Bricks presents this three-bedroom semi-detached home, on the market now for £240,000 in Fullerton Drive, in Rotherham's Brinsworth area. | Purple Bricks
2. Kitchen and utility area
Purple Bricks writes the modern kitchen comes with with "ample storage, high-quality appliances and a convenient utility area." | Purple Bricks
3. What are you buying?
The property features 98 square metres of space including three bedrooms, a dining room, a conservatory and a utility room, plus a back garden and a private driveway. | Purple Bricks
4. Open plan living room
The spacious living room and dining room combine to offer an open plan downstairs with plenty of natural light and room to entertain, and also opens right out into the conservatory. | Purple Bricks
