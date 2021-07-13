Three bed terraced house in sought after Sheffield suburb sells for just £184,000

The house on Mona Road, Crookes, had a guide price of £175,000 and sold for £184,000 at the online auction held by Mark Jenkinson

The agent described the house as a “spacious three bedroom inner terrace in need of comprehensive scheme of restoration.”

Mark Jenkinson added the stone fronted property is in a prime residential location, which would be of interest to builders and developers. “Excellent potential offered,” said the brochure.