Three bed terraced house in sought after Sheffield suburb sells for just £184,000

A terraced house with three bedrooms in a sought after Sheffield suburb sold for £184,000 at auction.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:18 pm
The house on Mona Road, Crookes, had a guide price of £175,000 and sold for £184,000 at the online auction held by Mark Jenkinson
The agent described the house as a “spacious three bedroom inner terrace in need of comprehensive scheme of restoration.”
Mark Jenkinson added the stone fronted property is in a prime residential location, which would be of interest to builders and developers. “Excellent potential offered,” said the brochure.