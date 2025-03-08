Hunters is selling the end terrace on Upperthorpe, in Upperthorpe, which has one bathroom and one reception room.

It has a bedroom on the ground floor with a breakfast kitchen and lounge on the first floor with views. A master bedroom, third bedroom and bathroom are all on the second floor.

There is a ‘low maintenance’ front garden and a tiered rear garden with steps up to a decked area ideal for garden furniture, mature shrubs and a lockable storage unit. There is also a private parking space, and ‘room for a garage’, to the rear.

The house is within walking distance of the big Tesco on Infirmary Road and Supertram. Kelham Island and Walkley are also close, with easy access to local parks including the Ponderosa, Ruskin and Crookes Valley.

Sheffield City Council says Birkendale Conservation Area is a well-defined residential suburb one mile north west of the city centre. The area dates back to the 1850s and is an early example of the Freehold Land Society developments that played a major role in the growth of Sheffield suburbs in the 19th century.

