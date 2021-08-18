This stunning home for sale on the edge of the Peak District comes with a hot tub and its own bar - on the market for £585k

Estate agent Wilkins Vardy, in its listing on property website Zoopla says the home has been extended to “provide an impressive 2,116 sq feet of stylish and well-appointed accommodation”.

Ground-floor highlights of the home, on Longdrive, Stretton Road, Clay Cross, include a fantastic living room with large inglenook fireplace, two bedrooms, a shower room, a sitting room, garden room and “superb dining kitchen which overlooks and opens onto the rear garden”.

First-floor highlights include a large master bedroom, ensuite second bedroom, third bedroom and family batyhroom.

Outside is a “landscaped, low maintenance, enclosed rear garden which comprises a patio, decked seating area and large fishpond”.

The listing says: “With plenty of off-street parking and a detached double garage, this is a fantastic family home situated in a popular and convenient location.”

Front garden To the front of the property, there are two lawns split by a paved path which leads up to the front entrance door.

Entrance hall The spacious reception hall is fitted with Karndean flooring and having a built-in double storage cupboard. An open-plan staircase rises up to the first-floor accommodation.

Entrance hall The reception hall is described as 'spacious'.

Living room The living room is a generous, bay-fronted reception room having a tiled floor and beamed ceiling.