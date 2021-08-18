This stunning home for sale on the edge of the Peak District comes with a hot tub and its own bar - on the market for £585k

Estate agent Wilkins Vardy, in its listing on property website Zoopla says the home has been extended to “provide an impressive 2,116 sq feet of stylish and well-appointed accommodation”.
Ground-floor highlights of the home, on Longdrive, Stretton Road, Clay Cross, include a fantastic living room with large inglenook fireplace, two bedrooms, a shower room, a sitting room, garden room and “superb dining kitchen which overlooks and opens onto the rear garden”.
First-floor highlights include a large master bedroom, ensuite second bedroom, third bedroom and family batyhroom.
Outside is a “landscaped, low maintenance, enclosed rear garden which comprises a patio, decked seating area and large fishpond”.
The listing says: “With plenty of off-street parking and a detached double garage, this is a fantastic family home situated in a popular and convenient location.”