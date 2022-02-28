The property is on Greenacres Close, Dronfield, and is said to be an excellent family home with a large enclosed garden that is ideal for the fur babies too, according to the brochure.

Having been fully refurbished and extended by the current owners, the house is being marketed by Purplebricks and is a short distance from Hallowes Golf Club, a range of quality local amenities and transport links.

Undefined: readMore

The brochure says: “The house is simply stunning with plenty of space for your family to grow with the advantage of not just plenty of accommodation internally but also a large enclosed garden that is ideal for the fur babies too.”

There is also a room that is ideal storage or a gym and is currently fitted out as a salon.

For details visit the website at https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-dronfield-1309166

1. Fur babies The large enclosed garden is ideal for the fur babies, says the brochure. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/diner The kitchen/dining room looks like the perfect space to cook and entertain. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. View Bifold doors open to the garden, giving a lovely view. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Bathroom With a freestanding bath and walk-in shower, this is a lovely bathroom. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales