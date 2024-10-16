This £400k semi-detached house hides a stunning garden fit for a millionaire

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 16th Oct 2024, 12:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Perfect for parties and entertaining, this family home is so much more than meets the eye

If you fancy a taste of the Beverly Hills lifestyle but your budget only extends to Broomhill, this could be the house for you.

Marketed by Purple Bricks and priced at £399,950, it's an attractive four-bedroomed property from the front, but its lavish garden is the bit that really has the wow factor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its large outdoor space features a bar, a barbecue area, two huge sheds, two gazebo areas, a greenhouse, and artificial grass. Oh, and there's a heated swimming pool too. There's even a pool changing room with its own toilet.

A private, heated pool is just the start of the storyA private, heated pool is just the start of the story
A private, heated pool is just the start of the story | Purple Bricks

Powering all this is an array of solar panels and these are linked to an air-source heat pump.

Out the front the large driveway is flanked by a long parking area to the side of the house, sealed off by an electric security gate.

The interior is also a special place to be, with a large kitchen diner, a separate dining room with a bay window, a big study, also with a bay window, and a decent-sized conservatory. It even has a utility room and a downstairs toilet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upstairs the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, and there's a big guest bedroom with a dressing area. The two other bedrooms are large enough for double beds.

The house even has its own pub-style barThe house even has its own pub-style bar
The house even has its own pub-style bar | Purple Bricks

The windows are triple-glazed throughout, and the huge loft area has been boarded and insulated.

This home in Swinston Road, Dinnington, Rotherham, is for sale at a price of £399,950, with Purple Bricks and it sits on the borders of Sheffield, Rotherham and Nottinghamshire with has excellent transport links to the M1, A1 and M18.

Click here to arrange a viewing, to sign up for the mailing list, or to search for more properties in the area.

Related topics:PropertyPurple BricksPropertiesSheffieldNottinghamshireM18Boost

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice