This £400k semi-detached house hides a stunning garden fit for a millionaire
If you fancy a taste of the Beverly Hills lifestyle but your budget only extends to Broomhill, this could be the house for you.
Marketed by Purple Bricks and priced at £399,950, it's an attractive four-bedroomed property from the front, but its lavish garden is the bit that really has the wow factor.
Its large outdoor space features a bar, a barbecue area, two huge sheds, two gazebo areas, a greenhouse, and artificial grass. Oh, and there's a heated swimming pool too. There's even a pool changing room with its own toilet.
Powering all this is an array of solar panels and these are linked to an air-source heat pump.
Out the front the large driveway is flanked by a long parking area to the side of the house, sealed off by an electric security gate.
The interior is also a special place to be, with a large kitchen diner, a separate dining room with a bay window, a big study, also with a bay window, and a decent-sized conservatory. It even has a utility room and a downstairs toilet.
Upstairs the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, and there's a big guest bedroom with a dressing area. The two other bedrooms are large enough for double beds.
The windows are triple-glazed throughout, and the huge loft area has been boarded and insulated.
This home in Swinston Road, Dinnington, Rotherham, is for sale at a price of £399,950, with Purple Bricks and it sits on the borders of Sheffield, Rotherham and Nottinghamshire with has excellent transport links to the M1, A1 and M18.
