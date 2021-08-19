This is how many homes Sheffield's Premier League stars Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy and Kyle Walker could buy EVERY YEAR in the city
The huge wages Premier League stars earn are no secret, but what could those mega salaries buy them in Sheffield’s property market?
Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy and Kyle Walker could between them afford nearly 120 properties each year in their home city of Sheffield, based on average house prices, new research has revealed.
Manchester United star Maguire’s £8.5 million annual salary would pay for 46 houses in Sheffield at an average of £184,701 each, according to estate agent Keller Williams UK.
Leicester City striker Vardy’s £7,280,000 would buy him 39 typical Sheffield houses, while Manchester City wing-back Walker’s £5,720,000 pay packet would get him 31.
Manchester City’s new £100m signing Jack Grealish tops the list of which players could buy the most hometown homes, with his £15.6 million enough to buy 76 houses in his native Birmingham.
Former Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson features in ninth place, with his £5,200,000 salary at Manchester United equivalent to 35 houses in his hometown of Copeland