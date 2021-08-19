This is how many homes Sheffield's Premier League stars Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy and Kyle Walker could buy EVERY YEAR in the city

Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy and Kyle Walker could between them afford nearly 120 properties each year in their home city of Sheffield, based on average house prices, new research has revealed.

Manchester United star Maguire’s £8.5 million annual salary would pay for 46 houses in Sheffield at an average of £184,701 each, according to estate agent Keller Williams UK.

Leicester City striker Vardy’s £7,280,000 would buy him 39 typical Sheffield houses, while Manchester City wing-back Walker’s £5,720,000 pay packet would get him 31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker's huge salaries would go a long way in Sheffield's property market

Manchester City’s new £100m signing Jack Grealish tops the list of which players could buy the most hometown homes, with his £15.6 million enough to buy 76 houses in his native Birmingham.