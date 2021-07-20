This historic rural home set in beautiful countryside near Sheffield could be yours for £650, 000

The three bedroom detached house is on Common Lane in a stunning location with traditional cottage gardens and outbuildings currently used as an office.

It is on the market with Purplebricks which says the property has the wow factor, offering amazing views over countryside, a double garage, a barn with planning consent and a detached farmhouse.

The agent’s brochure adds there is a grand entrance with security gates and says: “This is simply wow factor. A viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the accomodation of offer.” Offers are wanted in the region of £650,000.

In detail, to the front of the property is a remote controlled electric security gate which leads onto the driveway to the property.

The grand entrance leads to Hall Farm. The resin driveway leads to a double garage which has up and over doors, power, light and a pit. The double garage can also be accessed via the front entrance hallway.

The brochure says: “The gardens to this property need to be seen to fully appreciate the time and effort the current owners have put into this property. There are stoned walls with lawned areas and bedding plants.

"There are two water features to the front of the property and on the patio area to the lounge is a well which is covered by walk-on glass and illuminated via down lights. There are timer controlled security lights to the property and driveway with down lights to the garden which look beautiful in the evening.

"The views wherever you stand in the front garden are amazing over open countryside. There is also an alarm system to the property.

"There is an attached barn which has full planning consent. The barn has electric, hot and cold water services and sewerage drain already installed.

"There are further outbuildings to the property, one of which has the first floor converted for use as an office/study. Ideal for working from home.

"Another outbuilding has solar panels which generate an income by feeding into the grid. There is a patio area which is ideal for entertaining.”

Laughton is a historic village and according to j31.co.uk, a website detailing towns and villages in the area, one of the first mentions is in the will of a Saxon called Wolfric in about 870 A.D.

The website says Laughton’s name is possibly derived from the Saxon for Law Town as evidence suggests it was a centre of Saxon jurisdiction – there was a Saxon Great Hall and an earth and timber moat and baily fort on the top of castle hill, next to the church.

j31.co.uk adds in the Domesday Book, Laughton was reported to have 33 villains – the wealthiest peasants - six smallholders and 15 plough teams, which was impressive for the time and along with its church, castle and hall indicates Laughton was a very important place more than 1,000 years ago.

Superb This superb property is in Laughton Common, a historic village with good transport links. It is close to the M1, M18 and A1.

Bedroom one One of three bedrooms, this has a feature window which lets in lots of light.

View This view gives a taste of the open countryside around the house. It also shows the time and effort the current owners have put into the gardens.

Patio This patio area looks ideal for entertaining. It looks perfect for sun worshippers!