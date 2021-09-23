This historic former Sheffield chapel has been converted into stunning new apartments - take a look inside

The building on Lane End, Chapeltown, will retain some of the original features including the stained glass window and the bell tower. It will house seven apartments and an open day will be held on October 2.

Apartment Seven is on sale with Chadwicks estate agents for offers in the region of £225,000. It is also listed on Zoopla and is described as extremely spacious, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The open day is from 11am to 1pm, register your interest with the agent on 0114 299 4444, visit the website https://www.estateagentsinsheffield.co.uk/ or check the Zoopla listing https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59245402/

1. Kitchen The front door opens into the impressively large open plan kitchen, says the property brochure. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Light Two windows provide plenty of natural light, giving the space a bright and airy feel. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge/diner The lounge/diner flows from the kitchen and is tastefully with tall ceilings, original beams and wooden floor, says the brochure. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. First floor The apartment is on the first floor and there is a useful personal lobby area, perfect for outdoor shoes and coats. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales