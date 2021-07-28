This developers' dream three bedroom semi-detached house in Sheffield could be yours for £85,000

The house on Greengate Road, Woodhouse, is described as a developer’s dream by Auction House South Yorkshire, which runs the sale tomorrow, June 29, at 2pm.

The auction brochure says: “A unique opportunity to purchase this three bedroom, semi-detached property in need of refurbishment throughout with huge potential in a desirable Sheffield location.”

Features include a large open plan dining room/living room and separate good sized kitchen. There are three larger than average bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The three bed house on Greengate Road, Woodhouse, is in need of renovation which makes it a developer's dream, says Auction House South Yorkshire.

The house also has a large loft space which could be converted into a fourth bedroom, subject to the necessary consents. Outside the property boasts a large driveway with ample parking for 2/3 cars and a garden to the rear.

For details visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/109443