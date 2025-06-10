This converted shop in Sheffield may be the perfect family home - with five bedrooms and a sizeable lounge

When you see a corner shop you don’t automatically think it would make a perfect home - but this house may just make you reconsider.

The five bedroom property on Mather Road, Darnall, boasts a sizeable kitchen and living room.

With plenty of nearby amenities, including a neighbouring store, a choice of takeaways just down the road, and excellent transport links, it’s a home perfect for any growing family in Sheffield.

Plus, five off-road parking spots in the rear means the fears of parallel parking will become a thing of the past.

The house is currently listed on Purple Bricks for £380,000 and is in council tax band A.

The estate agent wrote: “This exceptional home is located in a sought-after area of Sheffield, with excellent transport links and a range of local amenities nearby.

“With its generous living space, versatile layout, and desirable features, this property is a fantastic opportunity for families or anyone seeking a spacious home in a convenient location. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate everything this home has to offer.”

So have a look around this spacious property, which may become an unexpected dream home.

Find more details on Purple Brick’s website.

This former shop in Castlebeck is offering a well-sized home for any growing family.

1. 5 bedroom semi-detached house, Mather Road

This former shop in Castlebeck is offering a well-sized home for any growing family.

The large living room measuring 7.59m x 4.39m, providing a bright and inviting space perfect for relaxation or entertaining.

2. 5 bedroom semi-detached house, Mather Road

The large living room measuring 7.59m x 4.39m, providing a bright and inviting space perfect for relaxation or entertaining.

The kitchen, measuring 6.45m x 3.74m, features ample storage and counter space, making it both practical and stylish.

3. 5 bedroom semi-detached house, Mather Road

The kitchen, measuring 6.45m x 3.74m, features ample storage and counter space, making it both practical and stylish.

A modern family bathroom, measuring 3.33m x 1.96m, is conveniently located to serve all the bedrooms.

4. 5 bedroom semi-detached house, Mather Road

A modern family bathroom, measuring 3.33m x 1.96m, is conveniently located to serve all the bedrooms.

