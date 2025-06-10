The five bedroom property on Mather Road, Darnall, boasts a sizeable kitchen and living room.
With plenty of nearby amenities, including a neighbouring store, a choice of takeaways just down the road, and excellent transport links, it’s a home perfect for any growing family in Sheffield.
Plus, five off-road parking spots in the rear means the fears of parallel parking will become a thing of the past.
The house is currently listed on Purple Bricks for £380,000 and is in council tax band A.
The estate agent wrote: “This exceptional home is located in a sought-after area of Sheffield, with excellent transport links and a range of local amenities nearby.
“With its generous living space, versatile layout, and desirable features, this property is a fantastic opportunity for families or anyone seeking a spacious home in a convenient location. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate everything this home has to offer.”
So have a look around this spacious property, which may become an unexpected dream home.
Find more details on Purple Brick’s website.
