These homes are for sale in Sheffield's S6 - fast becoming the city's most popular postcode

S6 covers suburbs including Hillsborough, Stannington and Walkley, where three bed houses with a maximum price of £200,000 were top of the searches on Purplebricks, the tech-led estate agent.

The searches were made during the last 30 days and second most popular was properties at £150,000.

Ivan Fewtrell, local property expert for Purplebricks, said: "S6 continues to prove popular with house buyers as it's surrounded by idyllic walks, either along the River Rivelin in to Sheffield or out towards Rivelin Dams, which is situated close to Wyoming Brooks Nature Reserve and with its well marked paths is frequented by cyclists, walkers, runners and horse-riders alike.

"With great transport links to Sheffield city centre with its fine restaurants and theatres, as well as to Manchester, S6 is situated in the perfect spot. It really does fulfil a house buyer's wish list."

As if to prove the point, two of the properties Purplebricks supplied to us sold prior to publication. We must stress the following properties were for sale as we went to press.

1. Two bedrooms This two bedroom semi-detached house is on Loxley Road and is on the market for £180,000.

2. Desirable The brochure says: "This highly desirable residential location provides easy access to local amenities and public transport facilities."

3. Update The brochure adds: "This property offers the perfect opportunity to be updated to your own taste." For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/2-bedroom-semi-detached-house-sheffield-1189879

4. Apartment This two bedroom apartment is on Cuthbert Bank Road, Langsett, and is for sale at £115,000.