These are the top 10 gardening jobs to do for March

Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together a selection of gardening tasks to carry out over the coming weeks.

For those hoping to grow their own fruit this year, why not try growing strawberries. Planting now gives you a harvest around early summer

Chris Bonnett from GardeningExpress.co.uk said: “Spring is just around the corner and if you want to have a gorgeous garden then you should start working on it now.

Gardening jobs for March:

Plant summer bulbs

As Spring settles in, the soil will be warming, making it a good time to plant bulbs so that they’re ready for summer, giving you a beautiful and bright garden for entertaining.

Keep on top of weeding

Weeds tend to germinate in the spring so tackling them now means you may be able to prevent them from fully sprouting.

Keep slugs and snails at bay

Start scattering slug and snail pellets before they ruin your garden.

Prepare the veg plot

Most vegetables grow best in rich soil and you can enrich yours by adding things like bark, manure and grass clippings.

Plant rocket potatoes

Most potatoes will need planting in April but rocket potatoes can be planted earlier, towards the end of March, meaning they’ll be ready for harvest in June/July. Rocket potatoes are considered to be one of the better varieties of potatoes because they’re great for boiling.

Refresh pots

Take out the top layer of compost and replace it. This will give your plants a bit of a boost.

Plant onions

Onions need fairly dry and warm soil and planting them in March will give you a nice harvest in the late summer or early autumn.

Grow strawberries

Planting now gives you a harvest around early summer. Strawberries are ripe and ready to harvest when they’re bright red, however they don’t remain fresh for too long once ripe, so eat them sooner rather than later.

Don’t neglect the lawn

Tidy the edges of your lawn and prepare any new areas for sowing grass. Treat unwanted moss that has grown. simply apply some moss killer or lawn sand.

Clean the patio