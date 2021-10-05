These are the things people are searching for most when looking for a home in Sheffield postcodes

The end of the stamp duty holiday and a lack of stock in Sheffield has led to rising house prices as buyers compete in a booming market. It makes value for money and location a priority.
The online estate agent says three bedroom homes and the S6 postcode – which covers Walkley, Stannington, Hillsborough and Wadsley – are topping searches along with houses under £250,000 and the Rotherham area.
An example of a three bedroom home is in Stainmore Avenue, Sothall, Sheffield, and for sale at £240,000 it matches two popular searches. Read on for more examples.
1. Three bed
With three bedrooms and a price tag of £240,000, this detached family home in Stainmore Avenue, Sothall, hits two of the most popular searches, according to Purplebricks.
Photo: Purplebricks
2. Garden
The brochure says: "Sothall is extremely popular with buyers of all ages, sought after for its superb local amenities in nearby Beighton village, local schools and close proximity to Rother Valley Country Park." For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1240357
Photo: Purplebricks
3. Character
This three bedroom character property on Manchester Road, Thurlstone, is for sale at £349,950. Emily Kenny, local property partner for Purplebricks said: "This is a great investment. It's been finished to a high standard, and with three bedrooms it offers plenty of space for a family. The exposed beams and stone are a lovely feature."
Photo: Purplebricks
4. Kitchen
The house has fascinating architecture dating back to the building's former life as a Dye House in 1875. For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-character-property-sheffield-1191067
Photo: Purplebricks