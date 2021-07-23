These are 10 of the most viewed Sheffield properties for sale on Zoopla - and most of them cost less than £100k
Rocketing prices in the Sheffield property market make it one of the hottest in the country – so what are buyers looking at?
We teamed up with Zoopla to find out the 10 most viewed properties and the results showed some interesting trends, with the majority of properties on the list costing less than £100,000.
Tom Parker, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla, said: “Houses in S5 are proving particularly popular with home hunters in Sheffield with many properties in the most viewed list having sought after features including a garden and good transport links.
"Affordability is also front of mind, with the majority of properties costing £100,000 or less, far below Sheffield’s average house price of £148,000.”
Here are the top 10, in order. Details were correct on the date of publication.