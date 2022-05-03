These are 10 jobs to do in the garden this May

As May kicks in, green-fingered Brits have been given a list of essential gardening jobs to get done during May

By working through these gardening jobs, Brits can be sure their outside space will be in the best shape heading into summer.

Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk said: “May is all about summer prep, it’s the perfect time to complete small tasks that ensure your garden will thrive in warmer temperatures.

“This is the ideal time to begin planting vegetables and mulch your existing plants for their longevity. You can also start to plant the last of your summer bulbs, carry on deadheading and create some natural pest deterrents.

“By aiming to get this prep done now, you can make sure your garden is ready for you to enjoy throughout the summer.”

10 Gardening Jobs You Need To Do This May

Have a gardening diary to keep track and make plans

It’s worth taking note of which seeds you’re sowing and planting this summer, and begin to plan for the Autumn season. During the summer months there will be plenty or gardening jobs - and entertaining to do. So get organised and get into the good habit of recording seeds and new plants such as herbaceous perennials that are easy to lose sight of when planted.

Collect rainwater

There’s always a possibility of rain even throughout Spring and Summer so take advantage of shower spells by placing a water butt or large bucket in your garden. Storing rainwater and using it to water your garden in the months to come will certainly save you some pennies throughout the summer.

Tidy your bedding plants

Be sure to deadhead your spring flowers and water them well. This will keep your flower beds looking fresh and can ensure that they live to their optimal lifespan. Pansies, for example, can last up until midsummer if cared for with proper maintenance during the spring months.

Grow some tomatoes

Keep some young tomato plants in the sunny spots of your house before taking them into your garden to plant at the end of May. Consider buying some less common varieties such as the quirky-looking, ‘Costoluto Fiorentino’ to bring vibrance into your garden. They’ll ripen just in time for the first barbeque of summer.

Mow your lawn

If you haven’t begun taking care of your grass already then May is the perfect time to start getting it in shape for the hotter months. If your lawn is slightly overgrown, it’s advisable to keep the blades raised high and gradually lower them closer to summer. If you rush and attempt to cut it all in one go, you will be left with a very uneven finish. Patience is key for the best mowing results.

Plant hanging baskets

If you struggle with finding planting space or simply want a pop of colour in time for summer, then hanging baskets are the perfect solution. May is the ideal time to choose the style of basket and type of flowers to compliment your space.

Open up your greenhouse on warm days

Greenhouses can get really warm when the sun is shining so be sure to open them up and let some fresh air in so your crops don’t suffocate.

Make natural deterrents for pests

If you’re looking for poison-free pest deterrent options, consider these two solutions to protect your garden growth. Scoop out a grapefruit or melon and place it near your plants. The slugs will be more attracted to the fruit, allowing you to find them in your fruit trap in the morning and remove them from your garden! Alternatively, you can purchase natural wool pellets. Place around your plant and water. They soon expand and become an itchy deterrent that slugs refuse to go near.

Last chance to plant bulbs

With summer on the way, May is your last opportunity for bulb planting. If you plan on having summer flowering bulbs in your garden such as gladioli, then prioritise planting these in early May so they bloom for summer.

Plant your vegetables