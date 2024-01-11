The detached house is being sold through estate agents at Blundells.

A charming and characterful home in the heart of a popular village on the outskirts of Sheffield has been listed for sale.

The Old Vicarage is a three bedroomed home on Duke Street in Mosborough, which has been shared to the property site Zoopla with a guide price of £750,000.

The agents have described it as an "impressive" family home, sat on a well-proportioned plot.

The ground floor consists of an entrance porch, hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, living room and lounge. Large windows, including patio doors in the kitchen, bring in a lot of natural light.

The three bedrooms are located on the first floor. The master is the largest and is accompanied with a dressing room and modern en-suite.

In Mosborough Village 'The Old Vicarage' is a three bedroomed home with an abundance of charm and character.

Entrance hall The hallway is full of character.

Lounge The big lounge and living room is incredibly spacious.

Kitchen The kitchen/dining room receives plenty of light from the large glass doors to the garden.