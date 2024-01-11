11 amazing Sheffield photos inside 'The Old Vicarage' in the sought-after Mosborough village
The detached house is being sold through estate agents at Blundells.
A charming and characterful home in the heart of a popular village on the outskirts of Sheffield has been listed for sale.
The Old Vicarage is a three bedroomed home on Duke Street in Mosborough, which has been shared to the property site Zoopla with a guide price of £750,000.
The agents have described it as an "impressive" family home, sat on a well-proportioned plot.
The ground floor consists of an entrance porch, hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, living room and lounge. Large windows, including patio doors in the kitchen, bring in a lot of natural light.
The three bedrooms are located on the first floor. The master is the largest and is accompanied with a dressing room and modern en-suite.