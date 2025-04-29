The magic of garden waste

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Did you know home composting is a brilliant way to help save the environment and boost your garden?

The Biffa BDR Waste Partnership - serving 345,000 households across Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham - is supporting International Compost Awareness Week from 4-10 May. This campaign aims to show how humble garden and food waste can be transformed into something special.

This year’s theme ‘Sustainable Communities Begin with Compost’ reminds us that every compost heap, no matter how small, helps contributes to a healthier planet.

So, as the growing season gets under way, don’t throw out all those cuttings and clippings. Think about composting them at home - there has never been a better time to start!

Turn garden waste into garden gold!

Home composting is easy to do and has lots of benefits, such as:

It provides free/cheap, high quality soil improver for use in your garden

Gives a great boost to flowers and vegetables

It is great for exercise, mental health, wellbeing, and spending time in nature

It can help reduce climate change. Home composting can save as much CO2 in a year as your kettle produces in a year or washing machine in three months.

Composting bins can be home-made, or store bought, but don’t have to break the bank. The most popular home composting method is composting in open-bottomed containers which are readily available from most garden centres and DIY stores. Other methods include creating a nature pile, using a hot bin, or a wormery.

Abi Reid is the Community Educational Officer at the Biffa BDR Waste Partnership - the award-winning waste treatment facility which diverts 97 per cent of Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham household waste from landfill.

Abi said: “Now is a great time of year to start home composting. You can create your own top-quality compost and reduce the need for chemical fertilisers. Not only is composting an easy way to benefit the environment but it can also save you money.

“So why not give composting a go in your garden and join in the international campaign to make our planet a healthier place to be.”

Need help getting started? Environmental campaign group Waste Less South Yorkshire has lots of helpful information on how to get started with composting. They have advice for those with big gardens, small gardens or even just a few potted plants.

•Visit www.wasteless-sy.co.uk/what-can-i-do/home-composting

•More information can also be found on the Compost Foundation website: www.compostfoundation.org/ICAW

•As well as making your own compost at home, did you know you can also buy ready-made Biffa compost here: Commercial Composting for Organic Waste - Biffa.