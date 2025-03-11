The property on Leicester Road, Dinnington, S25, also has two reception rooms and a kitchen. Outside there is a small front garden and a yard to the rear.
It is in central Dinnington, which has a wide range of facilities and amenities and is close to Sheffield and the M1, according to Auction House Lincolnshire, North Notts & South Yorks.
It states the house is: “A wonderful opportunity to acquire this investment opportunity, being a traditionally-constructed mid-terrace house, with the benefit of an ongoing tenancy at £500pcm (£600 per annum).”
An online auction opens on March 17, with a guide price of £15,000, and closes the next day.
The guide price is indication of a seller's minimum expectation. The property will also have a reserve, a figure below which the auctioneer cannot sell the property.