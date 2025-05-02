Some of the cheapest homes in and around the steel city are currently up for grabs in Swallownest, Killamarsh, Sothall and Woodhouse - with asking prices starting from just £39,000.
A selection of houses and maisonettes, ranging from one to three bedrooms, are being marketed across these popular residential areas, offering a rare chance for first-time buyers or investors to get onto the property ladder at a low cost.
Properties include a renovated first-floor studio in Sothall, a three-bedroom terraced house in Swallownest with gardens, and a semi-detached home in Killamarsh requiring modernisation. Many are located close to local amenities, schools, major transport links, and green spaces like Rother Valley Country Park.
The homes are priced between £39,000 and £70,000, making them some of the most affordable on the market in the wider Sheffield area. Several are being sold via online auction, with potential for refurbishment or rental income.
