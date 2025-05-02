Some of the cheapest homes in and around the steel city are currently up for grabs in Swallownest, Killamarsh, Sothall and Woodhouse - with asking prices starting from just £39,000.

A selection of houses and maisonettes, ranging from one to three bedrooms, are being marketed across these popular residential areas, offering a rare chance for first-time buyers or investors to get onto the property ladder at a low cost.

Properties include a renovated first-floor studio in Sothall, a three-bedroom terraced house in Swallownest with gardens, and a semi-detached home in Killamarsh requiring modernisation. Many are located close to local amenities, schools, major transport links, and green spaces like Rother Valley Country Park.

The homes are priced between £39,000 and £70,000, making them some of the most affordable on the market in the wider Sheffield area. Several are being sold via online auction, with potential for refurbishment or rental income.

1 . 38, Mason Drive, Swallownest S26 This three-bedroom terraced property in Swallownest, Sheffield is for sale by online auction with Under The Hammer, running from Wednesday 14th May 2025. It features a kitchen, living room, downstairs storage, an upstairs bathroom, and three bedrooms. Outside, the home benefits from front and rear turfed gardens and is located just 1.7 miles from Woodhouse Station. | Zoopla: Under the Hammer Photo Sales

2 . The Kitchen at 38 Mason Drive Zoopla: Under the Hammer Photo Sales

4 . 89 Rectory Road, Killamarsh, Sheffield S21 This semi-detached house on Rectory Road in Killamarsh, is set to be sold by online auction. The property, which requires modernisation, offers three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, with a living room, kitchen/diner, and entrance hall on the ground floor. It’s conveniently located near Killamarsh Village amenities and Rother Valley Country Park. | Zoopla: McHugh and Co. Photo Sales