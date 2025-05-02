Sheffield Homes: The cheapest homes on the market in Sheffield from £39,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:50 BST

The cheapest homes on the market in and around Sheffield have asking prices starting from just £39,000.

Some of the cheapest homes in and around the steel city are currently up for grabs in Swallownest, Killamarsh, Sothall and Woodhouse - with asking prices starting from just £39,000.

A selection of houses and maisonettes, ranging from one to three bedrooms, are being marketed across these popular residential areas, offering a rare chance for first-time buyers or investors to get onto the property ladder at a low cost.

Properties include a renovated first-floor studio in Sothall, a three-bedroom terraced house in Swallownest with gardens, and a semi-detached home in Killamarsh requiring modernisation. Many are located close to local amenities, schools, major transport links, and green spaces like Rother Valley Country Park.

The homes are priced between £39,000 and £70,000, making them some of the most affordable on the market in the wider Sheffield area. Several are being sold via online auction, with potential for refurbishment or rental income.

This three-bedroom terraced property in Swallownest, Sheffield is for sale by online auction with Under The Hammer, running from Wednesday 14th May 2025. It features a kitchen, living room, downstairs storage, an upstairs bathroom, and three bedrooms. Outside, the home benefits from front and rear turfed gardens and is located just 1.7 miles from Woodhouse Station.

1. 38, Mason Drive, Swallownest S26

2. The Kitchen at 38 Mason Drive

Zoopla: Under the Hammer

3. 38 Mason Drive: Living room

Zoopla: Under the Hammer

This semi-detached house on Rectory Road in Killamarsh, is set to be sold by online auction. The property, which requires modernisation, offers three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, with a living room, kitchen/diner, and entrance hall on the ground floor. It’s conveniently located near Killamarsh Village amenities and Rother Valley Country Park.

4. 89 Rectory Road, Killamarsh, Sheffield S21

