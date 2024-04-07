The 19 best places to live in Sheffield, as voted for by Star readers

We asked our readers to vote for the best place to live in Sheffield, and now we can reveal the results

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 7th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

When it comes to places to live, Sheffield boast some of the best.

A recent survey in a national newspaper described Nether Edge as one of the best places to live in the north of England, while a similar report last year came to a similar conclusion about Kelham Island.

But the people who know best about where the best places are to live in Sheffield are those who already live here - so we carried out an internet poll of our readers to find out.

We asked the question: “Where is the best place to live in Sheffield?”

The poll allowed readers to vote for any part of the city, but restricted them to one vote each. And the results may surprise some.

We have included here the areas of Sheffield which attracted the most votes from our readers.

They are listed in the gallery below, in reverse order.

These are the 19 best places to live in Sheffield according to a poll of our readers. Picture: National World

1. 19 Best places to live in Sheffield

These are the 19 best places to live in Sheffield according to a poll of our readers. Picture: National World Photo: National World

Nether Edge was highly rated by The Times, but only made joint 10th in the vote by our readers, with 2.9 per cent of the votes

2. 10 = Nether Edge

Nether Edge was highly rated by The Times, but only made joint 10th in the vote by our readers, with 2.9 per cent of the votes Photo: Dean Atkins

Dore was voted joint 10th with 2.9 per cent of the votes. Part of Derbyshire until 1934, it is on the outskirts of the city. Picture: Google

3. 10 = Dore

Dore was voted joint 10th with 2.9 per cent of the votes. Part of Derbyshire until 1934, it is on the outskirts of the city. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Wybourn was voted joint 10th best place to live in the poll, with 2.9 per cent of the vote. Picture: Google

4. Wybourn

Wybourn was voted joint 10th best place to live in the poll, with 2.9 per cent of the vote. Picture: Google Photo: Google

