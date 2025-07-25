The 16 best places to live in Sheffield based on local amenities, from pubs to pools

But where in Sheffield is best served by such community assets?

The Community Needs Index was produced to identify the neighbourhoods across England lacking in such facilities, but it is also a handy guide to the areas which are most blessed.

Neighbourhoods across the nation were awarded a Community Needs Civic Asset Score based on their proximity to ‘key’ community, civic, educational and cultural assets.

As well as pubs, parks and pools, these assets include libraries, community centres and other facilities which provide things to do often, at no or little cost, and are valued by local residents.

A bit like in golf, an average score is 0, with a positive score indicating that area is lacking in amenities and a negative one indicating that it is well served by such assets.

Sheffield’s overall score is -0.39, which means people living there have better access to local amenities than the average person in England.

Other big cities like Leeds (-0.27), Liverpool (-0.75) and Manchester (-0.32) have similar scores.

Below are the 16 neighbourhoods within Sheffield with the lowest Community Needs Civic Asset Score, meaning residents there have the best access to local amenities.

They are listed in reverse order, based on scores from the latest Community Needs Index, published in 2023 and available to view in full on the Sheffield Local Insights website.

1. Meersbrook - 16th best. Meersbrook has a Community Needs Civic Assets score of -1.04, which is the 16th best in Sheffield.

2. Park Hill & Wybourn - 15th best. Park Hill & Wybourn has a Community Needs Civic Assets score of -1.21, which is the 15th best in Sheffield.

3. Tinsley & Carbrook - 14th best. Tinsley & Carbrook has a Community Needs Civic Assets score of -1.23, which is the 14th best in Sheffield.