The quality of the air you breathe, how safe the roads around you are, and the standard of housing are three major factors - especially for young families.

Neighbourhoods across the country have been ranked based on those criteria to give an overall ‘Living Environment’ score.

Below are the top-ranked areas within Sheffield based on these ratings.

While they include several of the city’s wealthiest districts, with the highest prices, a number of less affluent areas also make the cut.

The highest score within Sheffield, indicating the best living environment, is 28,653. The lowest score is 2,875 and the city-wide average is 16,604.

Of course, these ratings don’t take into account many other factors, like the quality of local schools, transport links and the shops, pubs and restaurants on your doorstep.

But if clean air, safe roads and good housing are particularly important to you, they are a handy guide.

The data is taken from the Indices of Deprivation (IoD) 2019 Living Environment Deprivation Domain, which measures, among other things, air quality, road traffic accidents and the proprtion of homes in poor condition.

It was shared via the Sheffield Local Insight website.

Where do you think is the best place in Sheffield to live?

Totley & Bradway - 14th Totley & Bradway has the 14th highest 'Living Environment' rank out of all 70 neighbourhoods in Sheffield, with a score of 23,728, based on the quality of housing, air pollution and road traffic accidents

Sandygate & Crosspool - 13th Sandygate & Crosspool has the 13th highest 'Living Environment' rank out of all 70 neighbourhoods in Sheffield, with a score of 24,368 based on the quality of housing, air pollution and road traffic accidents

Woodhouse Mill - 12th Woodhouse Mill has the 12th highest 'Living Environment' rank out of all 70 neighbourhoods in Sheffield, with a score of 24,463, based on the quality of housing, air pollution and road traffic accidents