The property has three bedrooms and is said to be in need of renovation throughout. The auction guide price started at £70,000.

The house was sold online by Auction House South Yorkshire. Features include a living room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor. On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. On the second floor is the third/attic bedroom.

This terraced house on London Road Sheffield sold for almost double the guide price.

There is a cellar on the lower ground floor and outside the property has a rear yard and outhouse.

The sale brochure said: “Located on London Road, popular due to it being a short distance away from the city centre, train station, hospital and universities.”