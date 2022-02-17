Property: Terraced house on London Road in Sheffield sells for almost double guide price
A terraced house on London Road in Sheffield sold for £131,200 at auction – almost double the guide price.
The property has three bedrooms and is said to be in need of renovation throughout. The auction guide price started at £70,000.
The house was sold online by Auction House South Yorkshire. Features include a living room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor. On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. On the second floor is the third/attic bedroom.
There is a cellar on the lower ground floor and outside the property has a rear yard and outhouse.
The sale brochure said: “Located on London Road, popular due to it being a short distance away from the city centre, train station, hospital and universities.”
To contact Auction House South Yorkshire call 0114 223 0777.