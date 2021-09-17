Terraced house near Sheffield almost doubles guide price and sells for £48,500

A three bed terraced house in Dinnington, near Sheffield, almost doubled the guide price and sold for £48,500.

By Rob Hollingworth
Friday, 17th September 2021, 11:52 am
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 11:52 am

The house on Leicester Road had a guide price starting at £25,000. It was sold online by Auction House South Yorkshire.

The brochure says the house is currently let to two friends paying £600 per month, on time and up to date.

It adds features include a living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom. On the first floor, there are three good size bedrooms.

