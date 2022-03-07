Property for sale: Terraced house is a period property in desirable Sheffield location for sale at £270,000

The three bed home is on Brighton Terrace Road, Crookes, and is said to appeal to a range of buyers.

“This deceptively spacious period property offers light and airy contemporary styled accommodation across three levels,” says the brochure.

It is for sale with Redbrik and the brochure adds: “Offering a wealth of charm and period features throughout including stripped pine floors, feature fireplaces and double glazed wooden sash windows.

"Generous living spaces on the ground floor, including a bay window lounge and open plan kitchen/diner, provide great entertainment spaces. Well-proportioned bedrooms and a recently fitted modern bathroom make the property ideal for modern living.“A low maintenance enclosed rear garden further enhance this incredibly desirable home.”

Redbrik says the buzzy neighbourhood of Crookes is quickly becoming a hotspot for young professionals looking to take their first step on the property ladder.

With flourishing micropubs, cafes and restaurants, and green space offered by Bolehills Park, Crookes is becoming increasingly popular and recognised for providing first-time buyers exceptional value for money.

Property Consultant at Redbrik James Bridgland said: “We’ve been seeing a surge in interest in Crookes, primarily with first-time buyers and also with investors.

“Properties in Crookes offer the perfect balance of price and space for first-time buyers, and the area has been developing quickly over the last couple of years, making it an incredibly desirable location.”

He described the Brighton Terrace Road house as deceptively spacious, offering light and airy, contemporary accommodation across three levels.

The property offers period features, including stripped pine floors, feature fireplaces and double-glazed wooden sash windows, an open plan kitchen/diner and fantastic entertaining space.

Well-proportioned bedrooms and a recently fitted bathroom make the property ideal for modern living, and a low maintenance enclosed rear garden further enhances this incredibly desirable home.

James said: “Crookes provides a good variety of shops, cafes and restaurants, all within walking distance.

“There are also green spaces and several highly regarded schools in the area, making it ideal for those with children. You are also very close to the centre of Sheffield and the city's universities and hospitals, and the access to major transport links make it a popular choice with commuters.

“We’re finding properties are selling particularly quickly in Crookes, so if you’re interested, do get in touch.”

Crookes was a self-contained village from the 16th century until the end of the 19th century. This area was sparsely settled until the 1790s, when a turnpike road was opened from Sheffield to Glossop, running via the southern end of Crookes, spurring development of the area.

It has many musical links. Joe Cocker, the world-renowned soul singer, was born in Crookes in 1944, and so too were Joe Elliott and Rick Savage of Def Leppard.

In fact, Def Leppard played one of their first ever gigs at Crookes Working Men’s Club in 1979. The area has been name-checked by several famous Sheffield bands, including in the Human League’s instrumental track ‘The Bus to Crookes’ and in Pulp’s ‘Sheffield Sex City’.

More recently, the indie rock band, The Crookes, was named after the area by its band members who were Sheffield alumni.

For details on the house call 01246 563 060 or visit the website at https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property-for-sale-details/3-bedroom-terraced-house-for-sale-in-brighton-terrace-road-sheffield-s10-621e6ead88ee8786a3eaa8c3/

1. Spacious "This deceptively spacious period property offers light and airy, contemporary styled accommodation across three levels," says the brochure. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Charm The brochure says: "Offering a wealth of charm and period features throughout including stripped pine floors and feature fireplaces." Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Lounge The lounge has a bay window and is a generous living space, says the brochure. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. DSC_4026.jpg This fireplace is typical of the charming features in the three bed home. Photo: Fireplace Photo Sales