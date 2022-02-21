Property for sale: Terraced house bursting with charm in popular Sheffield area for sale at £160k

The house has two bedrooms and is on Hall Road, Handsworth. It is for sale with Yopa and is listed on Zoopla.

The Yopa brochure says: “We are very excited to bring to the market this fabulous two bedroom end terrace property.

“The house is bursting with charm and character and can only be truly appreciated on an internal viewing.

“Sure to be very popular, early viewings are highly recommended to avoid missing out on such treasure of a house. Located in the popular residential area of Handsworth, close to an array of amenities, local schools, transport links and easy access to motorway networks.”

For details call the agent on 0333 3050202 or view the Zoopla listing at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60313223/

1. Living room The living room is described in the property brochure as lovely. It has front facing window, a multi fuel log burner and beautiful coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Light Light and bright, this space looks like the perfect space to relax. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Open plan The open plan kitchen diner is flooded with light from the attached conservatory extension. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Matching The space has an array of matching wall and base units, room and plumbing for a dishwasher, a washing machine, and space for an under cabinet fridge and freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales