Found on Manchester Road in Crosspool, S10, this three bedroom home has been described as “fabulous” on the Zoopla listing.

It is on the market with a £325,000 guide price and is said to be “perfect for the professional couple and family alike”.

The accommodation is set over three levels. Entry level is the ground floor, consisting of a lounge, dining room, kitchen and store room.

Stairs in the central hallway takes you up to the first floor where you will find bedrooms one and two, as well as the family bathroom.

Bedroom three takes up the entire second floor and is the most spacious.

To the rear is a garden with a lovely raised deck immediately outside the back door.