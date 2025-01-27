Take a tour of this beautiful Sheffield home 'perfect' for a couple and for the Peak District

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:04 BST

A charming terraced home in one of the most sought-after Sheffield suburbs has been listed for sale.

Found on Manchester Road in Crosspool, S10, this three bedroom home has been described as “fabulous” on the Zoopla listing.

It is on the market with a £325,000 guide price and is said to be “perfect for the professional couple and family alike”.

The accommodation is set over three levels. Entry level is the ground floor, consisting of a lounge, dining room, kitchen and store room.

Stairs in the central hallway takes you up to the first floor where you will find bedrooms one and two, as well as the family bathroom.

Bedroom three takes up the entire second floor and is the most spacious.

To the rear is a garden with a lovely raised deck immediately outside the back door.

Locationally, you are in an excellent spot for both Peak District access and an easy route into Sheffield city centre.

1. Terraced home

Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Living room

Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Dining room

Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaSheffieldPeak DistrictProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice