Rotherham houses: Take a tour of the unique ‘character cottage’ situated in the rural village of Brookhouse

By Ciara Healy
Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:18 BST

A ‘charming’ three-bedroom character cottage in the ‘tranquil’ village of Brookhouse, near Laughton en le Morthen, has been listed for sale.

The property blends historic allure with modern comfort and is surrounded by “picturesque countryside”, according to the Purplebricks listing.

It features two inglenook fireplaces and a spacious kitchen diner, making it perfect for those who love both character and practicality.

Outside, an enclosed front garden bordered by a stone-built wall adds to its charm, while a beautifully landscaped rear garden adds to the idyllic beauty.

A detached double garage offers parking and storage.

Inside, the ground floor includes a “warm and inviting” living room and a separate dining space, both featuring fireplaces.

Upstairs, three bedrooms provide comfortable accommodation, alongside a large four-piece family bathroom.

The home is described as a “rare opportunity” to own a piece of history in a peaceful yet well-connected village setting.

