The property blends historic allure with modern comfort and is surrounded by “picturesque countryside”, according to the Purplebricks listing.
It features two inglenook fireplaces and a spacious kitchen diner, making it perfect for those who love both character and practicality.
Outside, an enclosed front garden bordered by a stone-built wall adds to its charm, while a beautifully landscaped rear garden adds to the idyllic beauty.
A detached double garage offers parking and storage.
Inside, the ground floor includes a “warm and inviting” living room and a separate dining space, both featuring fireplaces.
Upstairs, three bedrooms provide comfortable accommodation, alongside a large four-piece family bathroom.
The home is described as a “rare opportunity” to own a piece of history in a peaceful yet well-connected village setting.
