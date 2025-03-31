The property blends historic allure with modern comfort and is surrounded by “picturesque countryside”, according to the Purplebricks listing.

It features two inglenook fireplaces and a spacious kitchen diner, making it perfect for those who love both character and practicality.

Outside, an enclosed front garden bordered by a stone-built wall adds to its charm, while a beautifully landscaped rear garden adds to the idyllic beauty.

A detached double garage offers parking and storage.

Inside, the ground floor includes a “warm and inviting” living room and a separate dining space, both featuring fireplaces.

Upstairs, three bedrooms provide comfortable accommodation, alongside a large four-piece family bathroom.

The home is described as a “rare opportunity” to own a piece of history in a peaceful yet well-connected village setting.

1 . An enclosed front garden bordered by a stone-built wall adds to its charm An enclosed front garden bordered by a stone-built wall adds to its charm | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . The living room is adorned with a feature fireplace The living room is adorned with a feature fireplace | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Spacious kitchen diner, making it 'perfect for those who love both character and practicality'. Spacious kitchen diner, making it 'perfect for those who love both character and practicality'. | Purplebricks Photo Sales