The Zoopla listing states the property dates back to 1760 and has “rich historical charm”.

It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large number of reception rooms, including a living room, family room and snug.

The garden is expansive. It features two outbuildings - the garden room and workshop.

On the lower ground floor, you will find one of the most unique rooms in the property. There is a prayer room, complete with furniture commonly seen in churches.

Locationally, this property could arguably have one of the best in Sheffield. It is found nestled into the glorious Rivelin Valley and is a short distance from the areas of Crookes and Stannington.