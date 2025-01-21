Found on the Redbrik website, this Eagle Lane property is set over four floors and has a guide price of £425,000.

It is in the heart of the increasingly popular Kelham Island area of Sheffield, which has been totalled rejuvenated over recent years from an area of industry to a contemporary residential space with creative industry, bars, cafes and breweries.

Entry to this modern home is through the ground floor, which consists of the garage, utility room, a w.c and a store room.

The living space begins on the first floor with an open plan dining/kitchen/living space.

Bedrooms two and three are found on the first floor along with the main bathroom. Then, on the third floor you find bedrooms one and four.

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room and access to the outdoor terrace offering views over the surrounding area.