Take a tour inside the Kelham Island family home with a 'communal garden' for sale at £425,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:28 BST

A large four bedroom family home in the trendy Kelham Island area of Sheffield is listed for sale.

Found on the Redbrik website, this Eagle Lane property is set over four floors and has a guide price of £425,000.

It is in the heart of the increasingly popular Kelham Island area of Sheffield, which has been totalled rejuvenated over recent years from an area of industry to a contemporary residential space with creative industry, bars, cafes and breweries.

Entry to this modern home is through the ground floor, which consists of the garage, utility room, a w.c and a store room.

The living space begins on the first floor with an open plan dining/kitchen/living space.

Bedrooms two and three are found on the first floor along with the main bathroom. Then, on the third floor you find bedrooms one and four.

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room and access to the outdoor terrace offering views over the surrounding area.

A large “communal garden” is found to the rear with each property given its own decked seating area for enjoying a morning coffee outdoors.

