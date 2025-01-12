Take a tour of the Sheffield home full of character and looks perfect for Barbie and Ken

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Jan 2025

A Sheffield home which looks straight out of a Barbie play set has been listed for sale.

The property is found on Wortley Road, High Green, and is listed with Purplebricks for £200,000.

It has two bedrooms, a bathroom and is said to be “perfect for first time buyers”.

The interior decor has lots of bright colours including a lot of pinks giving it a charming, Barbie feel.

Outside, there is a small garden with a stone path leading to an outdoor seating area.

1. Two bedroom home

Purplebricks

2. Full of character

Purplebricks

3. Utility room

Purplebricks

4. Kitchen

Purplebricks

