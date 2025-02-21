The house is found on Orchard Court - a development of three “bespoke” properties off of Doncaster Road in Thrybergh, Rotherham.
It is listed on Purplebricks where the property is described as a “stunning residence” which has been “meticulously crafted with unique architectural features”.
One of the immediate qualities you notice is the amount of natural light getting into the property.
Numerous large windows around the house and bi-folding doors connecting interior with the rear garden allow sunlight to stream in.
The garden is low-maintenance with plenty of space to sit and enjoy a morning coffee.
At the rear of the ground floor is an open plan kitchen/diner and lounge, whilst a second reception room is found to the front of the house.
Four bedrooms are found upstairs. One of them has an en-suite, whilst the others share access to the four-piece family bathroom - finished with a walk-in shower.
The house is on the market for £500,000.
