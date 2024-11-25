Found in Worsbrough village, Barnsley, this “picturesque” area is in the ideal location for commuters into surrounding towns and cities, including Sheffield, due to its proximity to the M1 motorway, the Zoopla listing says.

The detached cottage is full of charm and boasts two reception rooms and three “cosy” bedrooms. It is an excellent property for entertaining guests or simply relaxing and unwinding with loved ones.

It has off-street parking and provides a “tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life”.

To the rear, the paved garden is the perfect space to set up furniture to relax and enjoy good weather.