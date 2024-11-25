Take a tour inside this three bedroom cottage in a PICTURESQUE rural village on the market for £310,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:42 BST

A three bedroom cottage in “quiet”, rural South Yorkshire village has been listed for sale at £310,000.

Found in Worsbrough village, Barnsley, this “picturesque” area is in the ideal location for commuters into surrounding towns and cities, including Sheffield, due to its proximity to the M1 motorway, the Zoopla listing says.

The detached cottage is full of charm and boasts two reception rooms and three “cosy” bedrooms. It is an excellent property for entertaining guests or simply relaxing and unwinding with loved ones.

It has off-street parking and provides a “tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life”.

To the rear, the paved garden is the perfect space to set up furniture to relax and enjoy good weather.

1. Rural cottage

2. Kitchen

3. Dining room

4. Lounge

