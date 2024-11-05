Found on Worksop Road in Swallownest, Rotherham, this property is described on Zoopla as a “beautiful” and “modern” end-terrace home which is ideal for those buying their first home and investors alike.

The accommodation is set over three floors. The basement contains the bathroom, utility room and a kitchen with patio doors to the garden.

At entry level, the ground floor, you find the lounge and dining room. The two bedrooms are on the first floor above.

Swallownest is one of the Rotherham villages situated directly on the border with Sheffield - it is arguably as close as you can get to the Steel City without being in it.

It benefits from excellent road links into Sheffield city centre and Rotherham town centre. Nearby Ulley Country Park and Rother Valley Country Park offer outdoor spaces to take advantage of.