Take a tour inside the two bedroom apartment for sale a FORMER WAREHOUSE near Sheffield city centre

Published 26th Nov 2024, 11:55 BST

A two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a “popular warehouse conversion” near one of the most popular parts of Sheffield has been listed for sale.

Within the Borough Mews development on Bedford Street, Upperthorpe, you will find this “superb” apartment listed with Spencer Estate Agents for £165,000.

The property has an open plan living space and is “well-presented throughout”, enjoying some of the “fabulous original features” including exposed beams and brick work complimented by modern fixtures and fittings.

It comprises of an entrance hall, two double bedrooms, a bathroom, and a fantastic open plan living/dining/kitchen and a Juliet balcony.

Borough Mews is a gated development with secure allocated parking offering security to residents.

It is located just a short walk away from the buzzing Kelham Island, which has a “superb array of pubs and restaurants”.

Transport links to Sheffield city centre and beyond are strong, with numerous nearby bus routes and a Supertram stop on Infirmary Road.

1. Former warehouse building

2. Borough Mews

3. Open plan living space

4. Bright interior

