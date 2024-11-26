Within the Borough Mews development on Bedford Street, Upperthorpe, you will find this “superb” apartment listed with Spencer Estate Agents for £165,000.

The property has an open plan living space and is “well-presented throughout”, enjoying some of the “fabulous original features” including exposed beams and brick work complimented by modern fixtures and fittings.

It comprises of an entrance hall, two double bedrooms, a bathroom, and a fantastic open plan living/dining/kitchen and a Juliet balcony.

Borough Mews is a gated development with secure allocated parking offering security to residents.

It is located just a short walk away from the buzzing Kelham Island, which has a “superb array of pubs and restaurants”.