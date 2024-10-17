Take a tour inside the superb, stone built family home in Rotherham with four bedrooms and a stunning interior

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST

A superb, four bedroom, stone built property in Rotherham with a stunning contemporary interior has been listed for sale.

The large home is found on Rother View Gardens in Swallownest and is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £410,000.

It is a part of the “prestigious” Aston Manor development and is “beautifully presented” throughout.

The ground floor consists of a lounge, w.c. and kitchen/diner. Bi-folding doors create a seamless join between the kitchen area and the landscaped rear garden.

The four bedrooms are found on the first floor, with a family bathroom in the centre of it all. The master bedroom has an adjoining en-suite and plenty of storage space.

1. Stunning home

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen/Diner

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Bi-folding doors

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SwallownestZooplaProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice