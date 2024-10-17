The large home is found on Rother View Gardens in Swallownest and is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £410,000.
It is a part of the “prestigious” Aston Manor development and is “beautifully presented” throughout.
The ground floor consists of a lounge, w.c. and kitchen/diner. Bi-folding doors create a seamless join between the kitchen area and the landscaped rear garden.
The four bedrooms are found on the first floor, with a family bathroom in the centre of it all. The master bedroom has an adjoining en-suite and plenty of storage space.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.