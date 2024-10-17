The large home is found on Rother View Gardens in Swallownest and is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £410,000.

It is a part of the “prestigious” Aston Manor development and is “beautifully presented” throughout.

The ground floor consists of a lounge, w.c. and kitchen/diner. Bi-folding doors create a seamless join between the kitchen area and the landscaped rear garden.

The four bedrooms are found on the first floor, with a family bathroom in the centre of it all. The master bedroom has an adjoining en-suite and plenty of storage space.