Take a tour inside the stylish and modern Sheffield home with a garden bar perfect for football fans

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:23 BST

A “stylish and modern” family home in Sheffield with a garden bar perfect for football fans has been listed for sale.

The property is found on The Greenway in Meadowhead, S8, and the listing on Zoopla states it is “perfect for growing families”.

A summerhouse can be found at the end of the low maintenance rear garden. Inside, a cosy bar set up can be found with power for a TV to go on the wall - making it an excellent location to watch your favourite teams play.

At the other end of the garden, by the house, is a wooden deck. It is perfect for some furniture and provides a location to sit and relax outdoors when the sun is out.

The main house has a simple to navigate layout. Entering through the front door you will find youself in a hall with the bright, spacious lounge to your left, the modern kitchen ahead of you and stairs to your right.

Bedrooms one, two and three are all found on the first floor. A large family bathroom is found in a central location on this floor and is finished with a shower/bath, sink and toilet.

The fourth and final bedroom is found on the second floor and is very spacious.

The property is listed for sale with a guide price of £270,000.

1. The Greenway

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Living room

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom one

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyZooplaSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice