The property is found on The Greenway in Meadowhead, S8, and the listing on Zoopla states it is “perfect for growing families”.

A summerhouse can be found at the end of the low maintenance rear garden. Inside, a cosy bar set up can be found with power for a TV to go on the wall - making it an excellent location to watch your favourite teams play.

At the other end of the garden, by the house, is a wooden deck. It is perfect for some furniture and provides a location to sit and relax outdoors when the sun is out.

The main house has a simple to navigate layout. Entering through the front door you will find youself in a hall with the bright, spacious lounge to your left, the modern kitchen ahead of you and stairs to your right.

Bedrooms one, two and three are all found on the first floor. A large family bathroom is found in a central location on this floor and is finished with a shower/bath, sink and toilet.

The fourth and final bedroom is found on the second floor and is very spacious.

The property is listed for sale with a guide price of £270,000.