The four bedroom property near to Swinton in Rotherham is on the market for £1,395,000. The Zoopla listing says the house is in “stunning condition throughout”.

On the ground floor, you will find a large, open plan kitchen/dining/living room at the heart of the home. It connects to the lounge and hallway, taking you to a number of bedrooms.

The master bedroom is found on the top floor with a large en-suite.

An annex building contains a cinema room, gym and home office.