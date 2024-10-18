Take a tour inside the £1,000,000+ Yorkshire barn conversion with a gym, home cinema and office space

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Oct 2024

A “beautiful barn conversion” with a gym, cinema, office and a million-pound price tag is up for sale in South Yorkshire.

The four bedroom property near to Swinton in Rotherham is on the market for £1,395,000. The Zoopla listing says the house is in “stunning condition throughout”.

On the ground floor, you will find a large, open plan kitchen/dining/living room at the heart of the home. It connects to the lounge and hallway, taking you to a number of bedrooms.

The master bedroom is found on the top floor with a large en-suite.

An annex building contains a cinema room, gym and home office.

1. Million pound home

2. Living room

3. Open plan

4. Lounge

Related topics: Rotherham Zoopla Swinton Property
